Trias Price Tops $0.0014 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Trias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trias has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00152335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.01851742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00136035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

