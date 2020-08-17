Trustees of Princeton University Buys New Holdings in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. IVERIC bio makes up approximately 1.4% of Trustees of Princeton University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trustees of Princeton University owned approximately 0.33% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,202. IVERIC bio Inc has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.04.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

