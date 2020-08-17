UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $108,338.06 and $15.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 338.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.