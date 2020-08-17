Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,805. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

