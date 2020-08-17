UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 2.6% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.56 million and $393,297.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, LBank and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.01850272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00193221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00135222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

