Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

