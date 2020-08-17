Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,864,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $422,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. 1,268,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,764. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

