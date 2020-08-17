Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

