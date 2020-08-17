Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit