Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 238,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.78. 8,355,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

