Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Buys $66,951.08 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White bought 10,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,826.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRCA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 564,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,558. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRCA. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

