Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,763 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $178,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,837 shares of company stock worth $116,008,434 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.35. 2,414,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

