Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 311,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $231,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

