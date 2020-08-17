Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $174.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $174,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

