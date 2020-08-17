Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $261.15 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of SYSCO worth $261,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,409. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.