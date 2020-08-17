Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $280.30 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,787 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Paypal worth $280,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.