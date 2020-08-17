Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,625 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $329,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 664.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.26. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

