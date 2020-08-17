Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $232,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wix.Com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after buying an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Wix.Com stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.69. 477,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

