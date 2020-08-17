Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,254,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $436,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

