Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 305,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Yum! Brands worth $239,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,364,000 after purchasing an additional 140,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.60. 1,182,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

