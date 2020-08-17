Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,379.68. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.