Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96,986 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $374,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.38.

NVIDIA stock traded up $30.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $493.48. 15,445,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.96 and a 200 day moving average of $323.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $496.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

