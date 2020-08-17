Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 171,981 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Valero Energy worth $200,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,321. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

