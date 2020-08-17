Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $24,596,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 303.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 501.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after buying an additional 1,047,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 226,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

