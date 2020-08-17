Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

