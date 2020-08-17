Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $199.43. 6,253,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The company has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

