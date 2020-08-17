Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

WBA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

