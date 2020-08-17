Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $902,497,000 after buying an additional 324,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.37. 7,467,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

