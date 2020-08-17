Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

NYSE WMG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

