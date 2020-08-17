Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $67.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

7/10/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2020 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $61.43. 610,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,634 shares of company stock worth $1,223,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

