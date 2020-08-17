Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Forterra (FRTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA):

8/13/2020 – Forterra had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/12/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

8/7/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

8/5/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

7/29/2020 – Forterra had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

7/1/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

6/24/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Forterra stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. 199,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,095. Forterra Inc has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $981.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Forterra Inc alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.