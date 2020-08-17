Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Forterra (FRTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA):
- 8/13/2020 – Forterra had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 8/12/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 8/7/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 8/5/2020 – Forterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 7/29/2020 – Forterra had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “
- 7/1/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 6/24/2020 – Forterra was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
Forterra stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. 199,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,095. Forterra Inc has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $981.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.62.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.