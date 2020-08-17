WeTrust Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

