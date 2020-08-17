Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 893,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.