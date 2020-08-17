Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 155.2% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of -208.77, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

