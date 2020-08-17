Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $261.17. 526,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

