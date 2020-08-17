Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). USA Compression Partners posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 26.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.39. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.63%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

