Zacks: Analysts Expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Allakos by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 320,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,450,000 after acquiring an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after acquiring an additional 174,383 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

