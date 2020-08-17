Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.46). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 59.80%.

Several research firms have commented on EB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Eventbrite by 284.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eventbrite by 17.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 959,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,583. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $858.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.