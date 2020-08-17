Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.10 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,344. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.78 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

