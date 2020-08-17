Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will report sales of $354.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.84 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 103.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after buying an additional 931,862 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after buying an additional 806,640 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 26.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,805,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after buying an additional 372,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 378.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 365,171 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 274,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,911. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

