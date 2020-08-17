Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.30. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,939. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,423 shares of company stock valued at $412,103. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 153,364 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

