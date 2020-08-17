Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.87. 865,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,313. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.