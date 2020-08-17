Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.87. 865,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,313. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit