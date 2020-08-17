Zetacoin Market Cap Reaches $118,845.95 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $118,845.95 and approximately $6,688.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,315.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.02619521 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00647327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004034 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,298,393 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.