ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0457 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 146.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $249,066.06 and $1,314.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 146.6% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $33.94 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.49 or 0.05612538 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

