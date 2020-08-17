Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Director Sells $299,846.95 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZTS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,336. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.