Zynga (ZNGA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/13/2020 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2020 – Zynga had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/11/2020 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $11.50 to $13.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00.

7/20/2020 – Zynga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zynga had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.30 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2020 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2020 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ZNGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,388,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,103,551. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -312.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,452,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,086 shares of company stock worth $3,792,537 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,521,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

