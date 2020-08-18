-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Mediwound reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mediwound from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediwound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,882. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

