-$0.08 EPS Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 221,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $438,492 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Upwork by 97.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Upwork by 148.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.