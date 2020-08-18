-$0.55 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLXN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

FLXN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.07. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

