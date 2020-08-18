-$0.55 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLXN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

FLXN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.07. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit