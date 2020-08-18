-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $16,429,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 873,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 246,806 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 451,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 133,262 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 16,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $301.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

