$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA traded down $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $281.96. The company had a trading volume of 317,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,201. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.84.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.